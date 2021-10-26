x
Richland One school board election winner is a former teacher

Robert Lominack a former Richland One teacher won with over 60% of the vote.
Credit: Campaign website
Robert Lominack

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robert Lominack has won a special election to fill to fill a vacant Richland School District One board seat.

Lominack easily defeated the two other challengers in the race in results tallied Tuesday night with over 62% of the vote.    

Hamilton Jacobs was second with 25 percent, with Jim Manning receiving 7.4 percent.   

Lominack is a former Richland One teacher and founder of a non-profit that deals with education concerns.

One candidate who'd earlier been running for the seat, Leslie Harvel, dropped out before the election 

The candidates were running to replace Yolanda Anderson, who resigned over the summer after she moved out of the school district. 

The At-Large district represents all of Richland One, which stretches from northwest Columbia to Lower Richland County. 

