Richland One school board election winner is a former teacher

Robert Lominack a former Richland One teacher won with over 60% of the vote.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robert Lominack has won a special election to fill to fill a vacant Richland School District One board seat.

Lominack easily defeated the two other challengers in the race in results tallied Tuesday night with over 62% of the vote.

Hamilton Jacobs was second with 25 percent, with Jim Manning receiving 7.4 percent.

Lominack is a former Richland One teacher and founder of a non-profit that deals with education concerns.

One candidate who'd earlier been running for the seat, Leslie Harvel, dropped out before the election

The candidates were running to replace Yolanda Anderson, who resigned over the summer after she moved out of the school district.