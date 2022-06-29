Some Richland One community members outraged about school district reassignments

Community members say 'it was like a slap in the face.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some lower Richland community members are looking for answers after Richland County School District One announced plans to reassign faculty members within the district.

One of the reassigned faculty members was the principal at Lower Richland High School.

Many community members took to social media to voice their frustrations about the issue.

Brandon Pearson, who is a Lower Richland alumnus, says the former principal was the best thing for the students.

“I have seen three principals change out, excellent principals, but the thing is when it's some people at the board, if they don’t see what’s going on or like what’s going on, they just dismiss them," Pearson said.

Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto Teachers Association says the decision to relocate personnel is in the hands of the superintendent.

“The community has a say but indirectly, in the sense that the community elects the school board who interns hires the superintendent and under state law, school district superintendents are responsible for assigning employees to any school within their district.”

Aside from removing personnel, community members were also concerned with the exclusion of community members in the decision-making process.

"I've got some questions that I would like to know," said Ferren Cunningham, a former Richland One employee and Lower Richland alumnus. "One, what is the justification? Why didn't the community know before they announced or sent a letter?"

Kelly says the decision to relocate personnel is usually a private matter. He says school districts rarely share that information with the public before announcing it.

“That’s going to vary by district, by superintendent, although typically districts aren’t going to be forthcoming with personnel information unless it has been something, of course, a violation of law or there’s an action against their certificate," Patrick said.

"Personnel matters are confidential. Reassignments occur regularly based on the needs of the district.”