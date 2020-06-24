Richland One schools closed week of June 29, meals resume July 7

Meal distribution will resume on Tuesday, July 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the designated schools.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland One schools will be closed the week of June 29 and July 6 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday for district employees.

The district has been providing free meals for children on Mondays during the summer. Because the district will be closed for the holiday, no meals will be distributed June 29 and July 6.

Meal distribution will resume on Tuesday, July 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following school sites: South Kilbourne Elementary, Caughman Road Elementary, Southeast Middle, Lower Richland High, Carver-Lyon Elementary, Eau Claire High, St. Andrews Middle, and Hyatt Park Elementary.