Richland One schools closed week of June 29, meals resume July 7

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland One schools will be closed the week of June 29 and July 6 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday for district employees.
The district has been providing free meals for children on Mondays during the summer. Because the district will be closed for the holiday, no meals will be distributed June 29 and July 6.
Meal distribution will resume on Tuesday, July 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following school sites: South Kilbourne Elementary, Caughman Road Elementary, Southeast Middle, Lower Richland High, Carver-Lyon Elementary, Eau Claire High, St. Andrews Middle, and Hyatt Park Elementary.
On July 7, families will receive meals for six days for each child. The summer meal program will return to its regular Monday pick-up schedule July 13, July 20 and July 27. Families will receive seven days of meals for each child on those dates according to the district.