Richland One announces children’s summer meal pickup details

Families with children age 18 and younger, regardless of their school district attendance zone, can pick up five days worth of meals for their children.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Starting Monday, June 26, families with children age 18 and younger, regardless of their school district attendance zone, can pick up five days’ worth of meals for their children through the federally-funded Seamless Summer Option.

Richland One is offering the meal pickup option on Mondays from 9-11 a.m. only at Hopkins Elementary School, which is located at 6120 Cabin Creek Road in Hopkins, SC. The meal pickups will end Monday, August 7. The meals will include five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches. The first pickup will include ten days’ worth of meals due to the district’s closure on Monday, July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday.

Parents and guardians who would like to receive meals for their children should complete the online form to request meals. The form can be accessed at https://forms.office.com/r/YAtqezQGby.

Parents/guardians must show their ID when picking up meals for their children. With the initial pickup, parents/guardians either must have their child(ren) in the vehicle with them or provide identification for the children being served. The identification for children can include a school ID, PowerSchool printout, passport, etc., with the child’s name and photo or likeness displayed.

Students participating in Richland One’s Summer SOAR programs and camps will be fed at one of the 27 locations. Non-program participants are encouraged to receive breakfast and lunch daily at the four sites listed below, but they also may receive meals at any of the other locations. Those meals must be eaten on site.

Carver-Lyon Elementary School 2100 Waverly Street, Columbia, SC 29204

St. Andrews Middle School 1231 Bluefield Road, Columbia, SC 29210

Eau Claire High School 4800 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Lower Richland High School 2615 Lower Richland Blvd, Hopkins, SC 29061