RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Beginning Monday, May 18, Richland One will add weekend meals to the weekly meal distribution for students in the district.

The current program includes meals for five days. According to the district, starting on May 18, students will receive seven days worth of meals, so they will have food for the weekend as well.

Families can pick up meals on Mondays at the district's curbside distribution sites. According to the district, families with verified hardships will also have the option of having the meals delivered.

Since Richland One will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, meals will be distributed on Friday, May. 22. The district will provide meals through June 7.

