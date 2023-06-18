Residents weigh in before Richland Recreation Commission gives update on budget

Opinions differ. Some argue that it should be used for programming, while others believe it should be directed toward acquiring supplies and resources.

HOPKINS, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss and finalize its budget for the upcoming year.

Pauline Bouknight is a Richland County resident who comes to Bluff Road Park every day to work on various projects including ceramics.

She said the facility offers her a place to get exercise and be creative, but she is hoping to see a few things get more attention in the next year.

"We need equipment for our kiln, the kiln that bakes the ceramics, we can use some money for that," Bouknight said. "You set the pieces on something like a stilt so they don't stick to the bottom of the kiln, and we need more of those because all of ours are burned down."

The Richland County Recreation Commission would be in charge of funding programs like this as part of its budget.

The agenda for the meeting shows a public input session followed by a financial report. The commission's chief financial officer will present the organization's revenues and planned spending for the upcoming year in order to show residents like Bouknight where funding will go.

Just a 10-minute drive away at Hopkins Park, a group of men gathered to play basketball on Sunday.

Brandon Sumter said he comes to the park to play ball and watch his friends' games as well. Sumter said the Recreation Commission budget should be an investment in the future.

"We need more things for the youth," Sumter said. "My idea is something where everybody can come together and not worry about fees and all that and something to prepare our youth for their next step in life."

Following the Monday night meeting at 6 p.m., the Richland County Recreation Commission has just one more meeting scheduled for this summer.

A recent post on the Lower Richland Facebook group suggested that some community members intend to participate in the public comment section of the meeting. They want to ask why the Hopkins Park pool has been closed.