Richland County Recreation Commission providing summer fun for youth

The Richland County Recreation Commission is providing backpacks filled with activities and games for kids.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, the Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) is packing up over 500 backpacks for kids, who weren't able to attend summer camp, to still have summer fun!

RCRC packed backpacks filled with different toys and games that kids can play with over the summer. Some of the items are jump ropes, frisbees, dolls, and more!

The event is a drive-thru for parents and kids ages 5-12 to pick up their summer packs! The event is happening at 6 pm at different locations throughout July.

Parent's don't need to register to receive a bag, but distribution is on a first-come-first-serve bases.

The Community Outreach Coordinator for RCRC says this is the second time they are holding this type of event.

"We wanted to bring summer camp to individuals that were not able to come to us for summer camp," said Adairius Williams, Community Outreach Coordinator. "So in 2020, we weren't able to host our summer camps. So we had over 500 bags that we wanted to bring summer camps to youth. This year, because it was such a big hit, we wanted to continue to do it. We are doing RCRC again this year so we'll have over 500 bags to give away in multiple areas throughout the county."

