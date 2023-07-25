Local school district looking for employees for the 2023-2024 school year

Richland One is looking for employees to work in nutrition services and building services within the school district

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midland's county school district is still looking for employees for the 2023-2024 school year with less than a month left before classes start.

Richland County School District One is still looking for employees to fill classified positions. These positions range from nutritional services, which means working in a cafeteria, to building services positions that include electricians and custodial workers

Melvin Henry is the director of Building Services at Richland One and says, whit the open positions, the only difference that schools might face is a slow response time when it comes to a building repair.

“Well, the lack of staff would most likely just slow down our response time," Henry said. "Of course, we want to respond in a timely fashion to every emergency at everyone of our sites."

Despite the lack of a fully staffed team, Felicia Richardson, who is the coordinator of recruitment and retention of Richland One, believes that students will not be affected by this lack of staff.

“The students are going to come, and they are going to have a great start to the school year," Richardson. "We’re not worried about that, but we also want to make sure that we are supporting those employees that are here doing the work. And the best way to support them is make sure that we have enough employees and we’re spreading the work out.”

Tommorray Albert is the training manager for Nutrition Services for the district and she reassures that the number one priority is making sure that meals are provided for students and that teaming up with temporary agencies helps to prevent any problems they might face.

“One of the good things is, if we have vacancies we work with a temp agency to help fill those vacancies in the meantime," said Albert. "We’ll find a way to make sure the food is delivered on time and the kids will get provided breakfast, lunch and we have the afternoon programs too.”

