Richland School District One to remain virtual through January

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland One plans to remain in Phase 1, eLearning through Friday, January 29, according to a letter from the superintendent.

According to the district, in December they planned to start the new calendar year in Phase 1 because of rising COVID-19 cases and concerns about staffing.

Since the new year, they are continuing to monitor health data and staffing levels.

Because of the current rates of the virus and other concerns, the district has decided to extend Phase 1 through Friday, January 29.

According to the district, the rationale for this decision includes the following:

They do not want to create a situation where some schools may have to close because of staffing due to COVID-19 positivity rates, isolation and quarantine protocols.

They want to maintain as much consistency as possible in a particular learning modality.

Extending the return to eLearning also allows the district an opportunity to assess vaccination protocols for teachers and other staff.