Richland School District Two hiring bus drivers

Paid training is provided for qualified drivers, and most positions qualify for full-time benefits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two is hiring bus drivers to transport students to and from school.



Richland Two starts bus drivers at $15.22 an hour. According to the district, that is nearly double the rate the state recommends. Paid training is provided for qualified drivers, and most positions qualify for full-time benefits.

Anyone interested in becoming a Richland Two bus driver can apply here.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has said masks will be required on buses and in schools. Bus occupancy will also be cut in half to begin the year.

Richland Two is set to resume school on August 31. The school will have a phased in option for in-person learning and a fully virtual school option to begin with.

The phases are triggered by DHEC's assessment of the rate of virus spread in the county.

Phase 1 (high spread): E-learning and virtual school

Phase 2 (medium spread): Pre-k through 5th grade will have elearning, a virtual school, and classroom communities. 6th through 12th grade will have those options as well, but also the AA/BB days blended with eLearning.

Phase 3 (low spread): Virtual school, eLearning through schools, and a traditional face-to-face instruction.

Read Richland School District Two's complete back-to-school plan