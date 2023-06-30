RCSD's new substation is located on Wilson Boulevard in the Meadowlake community in North Columbia. Its purpose is to bring people together and address local issues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department opened a new office in North Columbia on Friday.

“I love it,” said Barbara Roach. “In fact, we thought we would have it before now. What it is- it gives a presence to the north end.”

Roach is one of the community members who came to help open the substation Friday. She’s lived in the area since 1976 and said the new building will keep people in line.

“It would give some people cause to slow down a little bit,” Roach said. “We’re having a problem with that now, but because we’re near the interstate we’ve had troubles with people parking, trucks and so-forth, but we can always count on the sheriff to help us to alleviate that.”

The substation is one of 17 sheriff’s department locations. It will house the Midlands Gangs Task Force and North Columbia's deputies.

“The community has come together and stood here with us,” said Sheriff Leon Lott. “This is gonna be a community building, not just a sheriff’s department building; it’s for the community to use too, and they’re very excited. All of them going in and seeing it, already putting their names on the calendar to have their meetings here.”

The new sheriff's department substation is on Wilson Boulevard in the Meadowlake community and is a two-minute drive from Meadowlake Park, where a shooting in April left 11 people injured.

“The park didn’t have anything to do with it, that just happened to be the location,” Lott said. “Now, with sheriff’s deputies here and cars here and more visibility, maybe that’ll keep them from coming to somewhere like Meadowlake and doing it.”

Sheriff Lott said the department is aiming for high visibility in all areas of the county, not just neighborhoods that have seen violence recently.

For members of the community like Barbara Roach, building relationships in the area is the most important goal.

“This will make it easier for us to get together, the communities,” Roach said. “Because we wanna form this North Columbia community, and now we have a place where everybody can meet.”

Roach said Sheriff Lott and the deputies that work in the area are truly part of that community. She explained that she invites the officers to her house and spends time with them and other community members on her front porch.