COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators from the Richland County Sheriff's Department are searching for a man who is wanted for shoplifting from a Lowe's store on Two Notch Road.

The suspect allegedly took two Pro Mig 80 welders valued at $1,418, and one Kobalt Utility Mixer valued at $359 -- a total of $1,919 with taxes.

The incident happened at the Lowe's located at 7441 Two Notch Rd., around 10:11 a.m. on August 25. The suspect was captured by surveillance video leaving the store without paying for the items in a gold passenger van with paper tags.

Anyone with information about the incident or know suspect identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.