Richland Sheriff's employee dies of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says one of their employees has died from complications related to COVID-19.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced Monday that 55-year-old Adrian Blakely-Phenizy, a data control specialist with the department, passed away last week. Lott said she's tested positive for the virus on April 11, was hospitalized on April 12, and died on April 23.

She is the department's second death from the illness since the pandemic began. Chaplain Terry Joel Barrett died in late January.

Lott said Blakely-Phenizy had first joined the agency back in the 1980s.

“I knew Adrian long before I was Sheriff. I watched her grow up in the Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Lott said in a statement.

He said she left the department for several years but returned in 2020. Sheriff Lott said, “we were happy when she returned. She was always smiling and making people laugh.”

Her supervisor in the Records Department, Sgt. Catherine Smith, added that Blakely-Phenizy was a 'shining light."

"Adrian was the kind of person that started every day with a grateful heart," Smith said. "Adrian had a personality that lit up the room and her death has left a void that cannot be replaced. The memories that we have of her will forever be cherished."