Road closed near downtown Columbia due to water main repair

1400 Richland street, Marion to Bull Street will be closed until repairs are completed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A road closure is in effect for a street near downtown Columbia due to a water main repair.

The closure is for the 1400 block of Richland Street from Marion Street to Bull Street. The City of Columbia Water Works department is advising drivers that the area be closed until repairs are completed.

Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary repairs and any updates will be made available as work progresses.

Detour signs are in place.

The city says Columbia Water apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause to our customers.