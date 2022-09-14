Here's the new policy at Richland 2 sporting events following fight at football game

Richland School District Two said there will now be changes including stopping people from hanging out near the concession stand

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two is changing some of their policy at athletic events just days after a fight at a high school football game.

The district sent a note to parents Wednesday explaining the new policy.

On Friday, September 9, Richland County deputies say a fight broke out during the third quarter of Spring Valley High's game against Ridge View High. Officers say it began in the concessions area where a large group of people formed.

The game had to be stopped while law enforcement got the situation under control.

A total of five teens were charged in connection with the incident: three of them were 17-year-olds, while two were 14-year-olds. The 17-year-olds were not students at any Richland Two school, while the 14-year-olds did go to Spring Valley, according to deputies.

This is a list, created by Richland Two, of their policy going forward:

Entry – Student IDs Required

All Richland Two high school students must have a ticket and show their school student ID to attend a high school athletic competition at Richland Two without a parent/guardian. All students must enter through an identified student gate.

If the visiting team is not a Richland Two school, students from that school must show their school ID and have a ticket in order to be able to attend the event without a parent/guardian.

Anyone else under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian or responsible adult.

Face coverings that completely cover a person’s face are not allowed

During Games