Richland Two could start school mid-August

In a special called meeting Thursday, board members were presented with a plan discussing how schools can safely reopen by August 19.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Students and staff in one of the largest school districts in the state could start classes by August 19.

In a special called meeting Thursday evening, school board members with Richland School District Two were presented the Reopening Schools Task Force Report.

The report discussed how schools can reopen in the fall in the safest way possible.

The task force proposed a plan that uses a three-phase approach for reopening school.

The phase a school is in depends on the severity of coronavirus at that particular time.

The district sent out a survey to students, parents, faculty and staff asking if they're comfortable going back to school by August.

While the majority of students who participated say they're comfortable going back to in-person instruction, the majority of parents, faculty and staff do not.

If you received the survey, you have until July 12 to vote. The final results will be posted on the district's website.

The task force told board members the district should prepare for an August 19 start date, and they'll continue to provide information for parents on the district's website.

To watch Thursday's board meeting, click here.

For members of the Richland School District Two community who have questions or concerns, officials say comments and questions can be submitted through a Google Form when the board meeting for July 17 is noticed online.