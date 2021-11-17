Richland Two employee on administrative leave due to investigation

The sensitive details of the alleged incident were made public during a Richland Two school board meeting Tuesday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland School District Two school employee is on administrative leave while an investigation takes place into claims brought by parents of a child in the district.

The district released a letter to parents Wednesday about the incident that they say was reported to them in an email that they read on Monday the 16th. They then called the Richland County Sheriff's Department about the allegations.

The sensitive details of the alleged incident were made public during a Richland Two school board meeting Tuesday night, when a parent spoke during the public comment portion of that meeting. While clips of that meeting are making the rounds on social media, WLTX is not showing the family so as not to identify the child that's allegedly involved.

But at the podium, a man claimed an educator at a district school searched his child, after an incident involving the child and another student. According to the man, the search involved the child taking off clothes, and being naked and alone in a room with the administrator.

In a letter sent to parents and employees, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis said in part, "please know that Richland Two does not tolerate any type of misconduct involving students and always fully investigates any reports of possible violations of laws, policies and procedures."

In the letter, Davis did not reveal the specifics allegations but called then "disturbing."

Recordings of Richland Two school board meetings are generally posted on the district site, but the district says it isn't posted on the advice of counsel to protect the identity of the child involved.

The name of the school where the incident is alleged to have happened has not been made public, and at this point we are not aware of any charges in the case.