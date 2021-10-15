Richland Two looks to hire food service employees at Oct. 20 event

Both management and frontline team member positions are available with a retention bonus of $800.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sodexo is hosting a Food Services Job Fair to fill numerous vacancies in Richland School District Two cafeterias.

As part of Sodexo’s overall rewards, they say they offer benefits like paid time off, financial and savings programs and access to the employee assistance program and other discounts (eligibility varies by unit and may not be available to all employees).

Officials say full and part time positions are available at various schools across the district. The starting salary is $10.25 and a retention bonus of $800 is available. Both management and frontline team member positions are available.

Applicants should have high school, a GED or equivalent experience. Some positions do not require previous work experience.

The hiring event is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation, located at 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Applications can be completed on site and interviews will be conducted at the Job Fair.

While food service workers play an important role in delivering healthy, nutritious meals to students and staff in Richland School District Two, officials say they are not employed by the district but are employees of Sodexo.