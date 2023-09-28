$285,000 settlement reached between Richland Two, student who claims sex assault

The teen has said he was sexually assaulted by his teammates at Ridge View High School.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two has entered into a six-figure settlement over a claim of a sexual assault on campus, according to the lawyer representing the alleged victim.

The suit was brought by attorney Tyler Bailey and the teen's mother against the district for an incident that took place on January 28, 2020 at Ridge View High School.

In the suit the plaintiff, identified as John Doe, said he was member of the boy's basketball team. According to the filing, several of his teammates held him down and sexually assaulted him before a game. The teen said he screamed for his attackers to stop and other members of the team eventually heard the commotion and pulled the players off the victim.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was called to investigate and charged a 15-year-old who officers said committed the act with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree. They also charged two 14-year-olds and another 15-year-old with assault and battery by a mob.

The teens were not identified publicly because of their age. It's unclear what ultimately happened with the charges against them.

Deputies said at the time they learned of another alleged assault that had taken place a day earlier while investigating that case.

Bailey said the settlement between John Doe's family and the district was for $285,000.