Richland Two hosts social, emotional wellness learning day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Two took a step back and focused on taking a breather today. They had their first ever social emotional wellness learning day.

Davontae Singleton, assistant principal at Dent Middle School, helped initiate the day's events.

"This is an initiative that the district is actually pushing because we understand and recognize the value in not only academics that we bring to students every day, but also their emotional well being," Singleton said.

Emily Babcock is a seventh grader. She said the day was a good way to slow down and connect with friend.

"With six classes a day, lessons, tests, quizzes, it gives us a break to just communicate and talk to one another about what's been going on at home or during school, their problems," Babcock said.

Today @DentMiddle was part of @RichlandTwo’s inaugural SEL/SEW Day! Our students had the BEST time engaging in... Posted by The Official Dent Middle School on Friday, March 11, 2022

Students were involved in activities like karaoke, communication trains, drumming, outdoor games, and bingo.

One of the activities students were involved with was sidewalk chalk. They got to draw something that they liked or an emotion that they were feeling.

"A lot of them, they struggle with that because for our sixth graders for example, their last normal school year they had was in third grade," Singleton said.