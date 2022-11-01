Richland Two superintendent experiences 'medical emergency' at school board meeting

While details are limited, officials say "Dr. Davis was alert and speaking at the time he received medical care."

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County School District Two superintendent Dr. Baron Davis experienced a "medical emergency" at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

"During tonight’s Richland 2 School Board meeting, Dr. Davis suffered a medical emergency," according to Libby Roof, chief communications officer for Richland School District Two. "The meeting was adjourned, and EMS was called to render medical aid."

While details are limited, Roof said, "Dr. Davis was alert and speaking at the time he received medical care."