Richland 2 safety summit: Addressing gun safety, community awareness, trafficking, and cyber security

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County School District Two parents and community members will have a chance on Monday to learn about new threats facing students and ways to keep the children safe.

The school district's safety committee will host a special summit titled "Stay Safe for the Summer" at 6 p.m. in the Richland Two Institute of Innovation boardroom with the goal of informing the public. The event, which will also be streamed online, will include presentations from several groups and people on subjects including gun safety and responsible gun ownership, community safety, human trafficking awareness, and cyber security.