Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Around this time of year, the Town of Elgin is reminded of a great tragedy.

In late February 1974, Kershaw County Deputy Ernest Christian Potter III was shot and killed by a hitchhiker while on patrol.

It was his fourth month on the job. His family tells us he joined the force to help people.

Now, in his first television interview, Potter's son is sharing more about his father's legacy and how it inspired him to follow in his footsteps.

"When I came into the world, I was the mascot of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department," said Ernest Christian Potter IV, Captain of the Richland County Sheriff's Department for Region 7 (Northeast Columbia).

Potter is following his father's lead as a public servant.

"As long as I could walk and talk and remember, I knew what I was going to do with my life," he said.

Along with his father's mannerisms and sense of humor, Chris also inherited his desire to help others. At least that's what he hears.

Captain Chris Potter

"These are everyone else's memories. They're not mine," said Potter. "Kershaw County lost three deputies in the '70s and my father was one of them."

The morning of February 21, 1974, Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputy Ernest Christian Potter III was on court duty in Camden. He was notified that there were hitchhikers on I-20, so he and another deputy, J.C. Tollison, were sent out to check on the situation.

"What they did not know was earlier that morning, those hitchhikers had shot and killed Forest Acres Patrolman Richey Finch and had escaped to the Kershaw County side of I-20," said Potter.

Once the deputies spotted the two hitchhikers, they pulled over and got out of their patrol car. What they didn't see was a third hitchhiker hiding behind the guardrail.

"The one behind the guardrail put a gun to my father's head. The other two put a gun to J.C. Tollison's head, disarmed them, made them walk down an embankment then opened fire," explained Potter, who added that the incident happened during a time before Training Academy for deputies.

Potter did not survive.

Tollison, who was also shot multiple times, managed to get back to the highway.

A truck driver spotted him, pulled over, and rushed him to the hospital. Before leaving, we're told the truck driver went to check on Potter and discovered he had died.

Shortly after, a massive manhunt began. Kershaw County law enforcement, SLED, the National Guard and local community members searched a 10,000-acre area through the next day with no luck*.

All three suspects, 20-year-old McKinley Thomas, 19-year-old Dennis Wilson and 25-year-old Theodore Byrd eventually turned themselves in*.

Investigators later found the suspects were connected to the death of 59-year-old C. Elmer Joyner of Columbia the night before they ran into Finch, Potter and Tollison.

In court, Byrd pleaded guilty, claiming he was the only shooter. He was sentenced to life in prison for murder and 20 years for shooting Tollison, among other punishments. Thomas and Wilson were exonerated of the murder, but were sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery and one year for carrying concealed weapons*.

An estimated 1,200 people filled Potter's funeral in Elgin. The Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church newsletter said it was "The largest funeral the community had ever witnessed."

Deputy Potter was 23 years old.

"They found out they were expecting me. Around that same time is when this happened," said Captain Potter. "[My mother] was about two or three months along with me then my father was killed. My mother never remarried."

From the moment he was born, Captain Potter says Kershaw County Sheriff Hector DeBruhl and the entire department took him under their wing and groomed him for the job.

Potter says his mother also began working as Sheriff DeBruhl's executive assistant.

"I can remember being 5 years old and learning how to serve warrants at the sheriff's department knocking on the door of the bathroom," said Potter.

In April 1997, at 22 years old, Potter earned a spot with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

"I know it was hard for [my mom]. It was very difficult for her for me to come into this profession because it took so much from her and me," he said. "When my father was killed, I wasn't born so I didn't get the initial effect of it. It really didn't hit home to me until my daughter was born."

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott tells us before he hired Potter, he talked to his mother.

"She called me and said Chris wanted to get in law enforcement and we talked about it at great length," said Lott. "She had reservations because of what happened to her husband and she was scared, just like any parent would be - particularly a mother who raised him all by herself."

Captain Potter is 45 now with over 20 years of service in Richland County.

VIDEO: As a young boy, Potter remembers meeting Sheriff Leon Lott and dressing just like him

He now serves as a mentor for younger deputies, and still keeps in touch with law enforcement officers who helped him during his career.

"Most of the people here who work at the sheriff's department don't know Chris's story," said Lott. "He grew up and his desire was to be a deputy sheriff, follow in his dad's footsteps, and he's done that. He's Chris Potter the person, not Chris Potter just the Deputy Sheriff. That's what I hope people will see from this story."

Every two years, Captain Potter and his mother go to the parole board to make sure his father's killer stays in prison.

"It has been a long road. It's been a bumpy road, but I'm happy where I'm at and I'm thankful that I'm able to do this job because of it," said Potter. "I feel like there's always someone watching over me."

VIDEO: Divine Intervention? Captain Potter shares near-death experience on the job

Since his death, Deputy Ernest Christian Potter III had a law enforcement center dedicated in his name, as well as the Potter Community Park. Both are in his hometown of Elgin*.

Deputy J.C. Tollison continued to serve as a Kershaw County deputy for another 23 years.

Captain Potter tells us the family trend of being in law enforcement could continue. He says his 12-year-old daughter aspires to follow his lead.

*Information derived from the book "A Sand Hills Revelation: The History - Legacy - Legend of Blaney - Elgin South Carolina" by Madge Black Strickland, who is a relative of Captain Potter.