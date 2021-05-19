'Ride of Silence' in downtown Columbia honors fallen bicyclists

Midlands cyclists will silently ride for killed or injured cyclists in a 5-mile loop around downtown.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2003, cyclists worldwide use the third Wednesday in May to remember those killed or injured while cycling on roadways.

"I'm riding for Sangyoon Jeon," said Cola Town Bike Collective's Executive Director Scott Nuelken. "He was a Korean that just graduated from college, and he wanted to do a cross-country tour in the US. He started in Virginia, and he was hit and killed near Sumter Highway on the way to my house."

"I ride for two reasons," said Palmetto Cycling Coalition's Executive Director Amy Johnson-Ely. "I ride for the sake of the movement, but I also ride for a friend who was killed in 2013.

It's called the 'Ride of Silence,' and Midlands cyclists will remember those lost in a 5-mile loop around downtown.

"During the 'Ride of Silence,' there is absolutely no talking or talking; it's genuinely a memorial ride," Nuelken said. "It's just kind of an awareness ride to let people know we are on the streets, as well. That's why we do the ride through downtown.

The Palmetto Cycling Coalition's executive director says South Carolina ranks in the top ten for cyclists and pedestrians killed or injured by a motor vehicle.

"Every year, there are about 20 plus cyclists that die on our roadways in South Carolina," explained Johnson-Ely. "There 180 people pedestrians that are killed. However, both of those numbers are bad."

Johnson-Ely believes those numbers will rise because more people are buying bikes to keep them preoccupied during the pandemic. She says she keeps those stats in the back of her head as she rides for her friend who was killed in Athens.

"He was riding lawfully on the right-hand side of the road, but there was inadequate lighting on that road to illuminate him, even though he was doing everything he could with lighting and reflective stickers," said Johnson-Ely. "There was not enough publicly funded lighting on the roadway, so the driver didn't see him and wasn't paying attention at the same time."