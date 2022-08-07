Orangeburg cyclists join hundreds in cross-state bike ride to end Alzheimer's

All funds raised during this cross-state bike ride will go toward the Alzheimer's Association's research efforts for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Ride to End Alzheimer's bike ride began Friday. Riders will pedal 252 miles across South Carolina from Simpsonville in the upstate to Mount Pleasant near Charleston.

Marie McLean-Choi is a member of the Orangeburg Cycling team and says she rides in honor of her father-in-law, who she says died due to Alzheimer's.

“It just seems to be getting worse and worse and we just wanted to do something about it and bring awareness to it and hopefully raise some money to help find a cure and also help with the caregivers," said McLean-Choi.

She joins more than 400 riders statewide who have chosen to rise to the challenge. Her teammate, Rob Roberts, cycles in honor of his mother-in-law who lives with dementia.

Karla Glover is another member of the Orangeburg Cycling team. Her reason for riding is inspired by her mother who is currently affected by dementia.

“It could affect any one of us at any time, it could affect our family members," said Glover.

She says she hopes this is a small stride toward helping to find a cure.

“We need to do all that we can do in order to help the researchers come up with different methods of treating Alzheimer’s and finding out what’s causing Alzheimer’s," said Glover.