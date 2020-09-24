Riders saddle up for the South Congaree Rodeo this weekend

Organizers say they're looking forward to having an event for families to enjoy as cowboys and cowgirls compete in the IPRA sanctioned rodeo.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — The South Congaree community is getting geared up for its annual South Congaree Rodeo at the South Congaree Arena.

Rance Woodley, the South Congaree Championship Rodeo Promoter, says he and the community are excited and ready for everything to get started.

"We have IPRA sanctioned pro rodeo," Woodley said. "We normally do this in July but, of course, given the virus and all, we had the opportunity to do it this coming weekend, the 25th and 26th."

Cowboys and cowgirls will saddle up to compete in the rodeo this weekend. The lineup includes Justin Thigpen, a 19-time world champion.

Those who compete in the rodeo are working their way to take part in the finals in Oklahoma.

Do you hear it?? The Stampede is coming!!!! Cowboys and Cowgirls coming from all over to compete in the South Congaree... Posted by South Congaree RODEO on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Another exciting part of the rodeo is Sophie Duch, a 13-year-old trick rider from Stillwater, Oklahoma. She's a reigning champion from the IFR Showcase two-years-ago.

"I'm a trick rider, roman rider and trick shooter, and I'm here to entertain the crowd between events and give them something else besides the competition to look for," said Duch.

Duch would describe trick riding as gymnastics on horses.

Another Kelsey Linn Rummel @ Cinched Up Designs original!!! 💙. Look out South Congaree Championship Rodeo, Miss Sophie has got new stuff for ya!!! Posted by Sophie Duch Trick Riding & Trick Shooting on Sunday, September 20, 2020

With roman riding, she has two horses and has a foot on each horse and rides around the arena. She just started this method of riding a few months ago. The South Congaree Rodeo will be the first time she performs it.

As for trick shooting, she will be using a pistol and shotgun to shoot at balloons while riding her horse.

"My grandpa actually, he was shooting and not in a rodeo. They had cowboy mounting shooting competitions and I kind of take that and turn it into a rodeo act," explained Duch. "Trick riding, I saw when I was three or four at a rodeo in Arkansas, and I knew that's what I wanted to do."

One of her favorite parts of coming to South Congaree is seeing the people.

Tickets can be purchased at the Town Hall. Hope you are able to come out and join us for a night of fun! Posted by Town of South Congaree on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

"They have great crowds here," said Duch. "It's one of the best crowds I perform for all-year long."

She also looks forwarding to seeing reactions from fans and signing autographs for kids.

Due to the pandemic, Woodley says they'll have several safety measures in place.

"Our main focus at the rodeo is safety first and then we want everybody to have an enjoyable evening," said Woodley. "We'll have multiple handwash stations set up around our facility here. We'll have masks at the gate if anybody forgot their mask and wants one."

Organizers are recommending people wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands.

They say they're looking forward to having something for families to enjoy.

"This community, the mayor and the county council here really support us, the police chief, Chief Shumpert," explained Woodley. "Just everybody supports us, the County of Lexington, and this is horse country. We're excited and they're excited and I think just the whole group makes it a great event."