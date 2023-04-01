Paratransit outages at Santee-Wateree Transit to last until next week

As of Wednesday, 22 people have been denied service due to a lack of available drivers.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Riders with disabilities in the Sumter area who use the Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Authority have been without a ride since Tuesday and could be until next week.

Tremain Wiggins uses the Paratransit to get to work every day and was one of 22 people who were denied services on Wednesday. He says this outage came without a warning.

"They never did call, they never did inform us. it was the day of actually. Our normal routine would be to get on the bus, go to the place, and back and that's when it was brought to my attention," Wiggins explained.

Although the Paratransit route outages just started this week, Wiggins says he has been noticing issues at the transit authority for a long time.

"Before, there wasn't any of this, like in the years before you never saw this. It's just all of a sudden just happening like 6 to 8 months ago," he said.

The Transit Authority normally has 13 drivers to handle their routes but on Wednesday that number went down to 4.

Executive Director Lottie Jones says three vehicle operators called out sick, two retired on December 30th, two resigned and two are on family leave.

"We have had times when we've gotten people to appointments late because of the vehicle or mechanical issues," Jones stated. "But we've never experienced anything like this."

On Wednesday there were no drivers available for the transit's mid-day route that runs along Broad Street, and they were missing drivers for the fixed, communal route to Columbia.

Jones explained that there are currently 10 open positions for vehicle operators. Her department is working to fill those and hopes the paratransit buses can be back on the road as soon as possible.

"We apologize very much to our passengers and hopefully we will be able to resolve this by Monday of next week,"

The Santee-Wateree Transit staff explained that they are trying to work with people in need of transportation to medical appointments to make sure people still have a way to get to those during this time of outages.