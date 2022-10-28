Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy

The 2022 season could come to an abrupt halt as the team is accused of using ineligible players.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy.

Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.

"By rule, there's a fine for that and you have to forfeit any games in which the students participated," SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. "It was turned to us and we knew that it was a sense of urgency because... we have playoffs coming up. So, we wanted to turn it around as quickly as possible and address that."

Ridge View is expected to appeal the decision on Monday.

"We ready. We're going to face the opposition because that's what we do. We're Blazers," Monica Scriven, a Ridge View fan, said.

She and her husband joined those cheering for the Blazers Friday in the regional title match that would likely be their biggest game of the season.

"We already know how things are going and we know that our boys have worked really hard and we're just waiting for the truth to come out," Fredricka Brown, whose son plays for Ridge View, said. "That's all we're expecting."

Despite their cheers, the Blazers fell to the Falcons 22-31.

Victoria Lofton, whose son plays for A.C. Flora, is hoping allegations don't take Ridge View players out of the game.

"I just hope that the boys do get to continue their season," Lofton said. "I hope this is not the last game that they get to play."