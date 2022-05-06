Fire in Ridgeway destroys home, keeps crews busy

No injuries were reported during the incident.

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — A fire in Fairfield County has been extinguished but not before causing significant damage and keeping firefighters on the scene for hours on Thursday.

Fairfield County Fire Service said that its crews responded to a structure fire on Hood Road around 7:45 p.m. and found a heavy fire burning throughout the home.

It took crews an hour to get the fire under control but crews remained for several more hours to watch for flare-ups. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and no one was home at the time the fire happened.