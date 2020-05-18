A restaurant that has been a Columbia staple for over 20 years is closing.

BUT DON"T PANIC.

Ristorante Divino, a downtown Columbia staple for over 20 years, has announced it will be moving next to its current location and reopening with a historic vibe.

Owner, Brad Spehl, along with Executive Chef, Mike Deevey, are restoring part of the historic Dupre Building at 807 Gervais street, where they plan to reopen Ristorante Divino as di Vino Rosso. di Vino Rosso will feature iconic dishes from Ristorante Divino, in addition to enhanced menu items and a wine list that boasts over 200 labels.

The historic restoration, the owners say, will be one of the highlights of di Vino Rosso.

Built in 1919, 807 Gervais street originally served as DuPre Automotive Company in the Vista’s Automotive Row.

The restaurant will be reminiscent of the 1920’s era and will feature the original tile floors, ceilings and windows restored back to their original look.

di Vino Rosso plans to make its debut in the fall of 2020.