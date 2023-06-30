District shares update on River Bluff principal, family injured in Hawaii crash

The family was on vacation in Hawaii when the crash happened.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington School District One has issued a statement about River Bluff High Principal Jacob Smith and his family after they were injured in a car crash in Hawaii.

The district said the message was on behalf of Smith.

"He asked me to please express his appreciation for all the support, care and concern shown to his family," district spokesperson Libby Roof said in the note sent to River Bluff employees and families. "The support from home and in Hawaii has been overwhelming. The family is so grateful."

The district said Smith confirmed two of his children are still in the hospital.

"The family continues to pray for a full recovery for everyone involved in the accident and appreciates your continued support," Roof said.

Smith and his family were on vacation when the crash happened.

A spokesperson for the Hawaii Police Department said the crash happened in Hilo around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to an accident report from the Hawaii Police Department, a 2020 Ford Expedition with five passengers was driving when it allegedly hydroplaned and crossed the center line colliding with a 2017 Toyota Sienna van.

John Reeves, the lead pastor of RADIUS Church, where the Smiths were partners, said the family had been updating the church on their condition. Radius posted on Facebook Thursday with an update.

It says, "Jacob and Crystal Smith - along with their children Bekah, Banks and Jake - were in a major car accident yesterday. While on vacation on the Big Island of Hawaii, the car they were driving hydroplaned, hit another car head on and crashed into a lava wall. Crystal and Jake sustained no injuries, Jacob is being monitored, and Banks has minor injuries. Bekah is in critical condition. They have airlifted her to a medical center on Oahu."