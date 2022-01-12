River Bluff High School is 1 in 4 locations in the nation to host an Anne Frank exhibit

Here locally, USC is the only other place in the state that has a history of experience with Anne Frank. Now, Lexington One Schoo District has another.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Students in Lexington District One are now one in four groups in the United States, to have an exhibit on Anne Frank.

River Bluff High School is hosting the exhibit in its art gallery.

Anne Frank was a young Jewish girl who kept a diary in which she documented life in hiding under Nazi persecution. She was born in 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany, and died at the age of 16, in the Bergen-Belson Concentration camp.

However, students helping guide tours about her say many people do not know much about Frank.

Students like Michael Mentnech say they have learned a lot that they hope to share with others.

"I knew a little about World War II," Mentnech said. "But I didn't really know about Nazi Germany or Anne Frank."

Other students like Alana Young say she wants to teach others about Anne Frank and the Holocaust so it never happens again.

"It's important to learn from our past because if we don't we'll repeat it," Young stated. "We don't want to repeat such a horrible thing. that's not okay in any way, shape, or form."

Teacher Denny Sago helped get the program into the school and says it's beneficial for everyone involved.

"I think it's two-fold, it's understanding the story, and the importance of the story and sharing it but I also think it's how you share the story," Sago said.