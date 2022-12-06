x
River Bluff High teacher charged after police say she had gun in car

Officers got got a tip that a teacher at the school told her class that she always keeps a gun in her car.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
File

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police have arrested a teacher who they say had a handgun in her car at a local high school.

Officers say on December 2, a school resource officer at River Bluff High School got a tip that a teacher at the school told her class that she always keeps a gun in her car.

Officers found the teacher and questioned her. They say she told them she had a concealed weapons permit but the gun in her car was not locked or in a secured compartment in her vehicle as required by law. Police say they then searched her car and found a gun in her purse that she had placed on the passenger side floorboard. 

The teacher, identified as 54-year-old Susan Horton, was arrested for carrying a weapon on school property and booked at the county jail. She was later released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. 

