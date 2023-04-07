Midlands principal's daughter injured in Hawaii crash showing more signs of improvement

Bekah Smith, the daughter of River Bluff Principal Jacob Smith, was injured during a car accident in Hawaii last week.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Midlands school principal's daughter who was injured in a car crash in Hawaii while the family was on vacation is showing more signs of improvement.

Bekah Smith, the daughter of River Bluff Principal Jacob Smith, was injured during a car accident in Hawaii last week. The family was on vacation when Hawaii police say their car hydroplaned and hit another vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Bekah was severely hurt, injuring part of her spine and causing a brain bleed, according to friends.

Family and friends created a page on CaringBridge, a blog site that allows users to share medical updates to a larger group of people, and it's been giving regular news on her recovery. On Tuesday, the page said that Bekah's breathing tube had been removed, and that she was actively breathing on her own. The post said doctors wanted to see this condition continue for the next two days.

"So much more to be determined," the post said. "We celebrate today’s blessings."

A day earlier, the blog said she had sat up in bed and was moving her limbs, and that she gave doctors a thumbs up on verbal command.

RADIUS Church Pastor John Reeves, where the Smith family attends services, has been in contact with the family during the ordeal. He said Sunday doctors had told the family it was a miracle the result wasn't worse.

The other members of the family were hurt, but not nearly as severely. Her brother did have to have surgery but is now out of the hospital.

In a note sent out to River Bluff employees and family last week on behalf of Jacob Smith, the principal thanked the public for their support.