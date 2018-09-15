Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Widespread heavy rain associated with Florence will come to an end, but water will rise along our area rivers over the next several days.

A river flood warning is in effect for the Pee Dee River at Cheraw. This warning will continue until further notice.

Major flooding is expected for this river and a number of rivers in the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand. River flooding is also expected for the rivers across the Midlands.

Rivers are expected to reach flood stage by as early as late tonight or early Sunday morning and potentially crest Tuesday or Wednesday.

For the latest on river flooding across the state go to the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

Never drive or walk through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters.

