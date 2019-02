COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials are asking drivers to avoid both the Gervais and Blossom Street bridges as river rescue efforts are underway.

Officials say a boat was found capsized in the river and emergency officials with the Columbia Fire Department and the West Columbia Fire Department are working to determine if someone may be in the river.

Meanwhile, traffic on both bridges is reduced to one lane in each direction.

No word as to how long traffic may be impacted.