Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The lion pride over at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has expanded yet again!

Mom Lindelani and Dad Zuri welcomed two new African lions cubs into the family Monday.

First signs of labor were discovered around 10 p.m. Sunday, with the first cub being delivered at 3:06 a.m. Monday and another a couple hours later at 5:45 a.m.

A third cub was also born Monday, but didn't survive. Earlier this year, Lindelani was pregnant with two cubs that also didn't make it after birth.

However, zoo officials says Lindelani is taking to motherhood very well!

"Lindelani is a protective and attentive mother, and she and her offspring are bonding very well," said Sue Pfaff, curator of mammals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

This latest birth brings the zoo's lion pride to eight! In April, first-time mom Thabisa gave birth to Amara, Asha and Zari.

As was the case with those cubs, these two new lions will receive care outside of the exhibit for about 3 months. When the cubs are large enough, they will get to explore the outdoor habitat!

