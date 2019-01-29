COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it comes to big games, everyone has a different method for picking a winner. Well, how would you feel about a sea lion making the choice?

For Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, a 6-year-old rescued California sea lion named Maverick, is the answer.

On February 1, Maverick will choose between two footballs — one for the Los Angeles Ram and one for the New England Patriots. So, winning football equals Super Bowl winner!

This will all happen during the 10:30 a.m. Sea Lion Presentation after a zookeeper throws both balls into the pool.

Maverick is looking to bring his record to 2-0 after correctly predicting the Philadelphia Eagle's would beat the Patriot's last year.