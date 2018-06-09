Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Riverbanks Zoo is expecting lion cubs once again!

The zoo announced Thursday morning that one of the African lionesses, Lindelani, is pregnant again. She is expected to deliver this fall.

Lindelani was pregnant earlier this year, however, the zoo announced on April 23rd that her two cubs did not survive after their births.

She spent some time off-exhibit post-partum, but soon after was placed back in the outdoor habitat.

Riverbanks says Lindelani is already an aunt to cubs Amara, Asha and Zari, born to her sister Thabisa in April.

Weighing in at a little more than 30 pounds each, the cubs were large enough to take their first steps out of their indoor home in July, and have adjusted quickly to their new surrounding, according to the zoo.

The two female lions, Lindelani and Thabisa, came to the Riverbanks Zoo in July 2017.

The sisters are from Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.

