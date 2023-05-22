Meerkat family encouraging Riverbanks' matriarch meerkat Lily in hospital

"As you can see here, Lily is also well taken care of by her mob!" the zoo said on Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Missing the meerkats at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden?

Lily, the meerkat mom and matriarch, is currently being treated at the zoo's hospital, with her whole family in tow.

Zoo officials on Thursday said staff noticed that one of Lily's legs was swollen and causing her pain and needed some additional care from their veterinary team.

Due to the "complex social structure of meerkats, a trip to the hospital is a family affair" so the whole meerkat family went with her and will stay with her as she recovers.

"As you can see here, Lily is also well taken care of by her mob!" the zoo said on Thursday.

On Monday, the zoo posted an update.