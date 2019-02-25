COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hasira and Cleopatra -- those are the names voters selected for the newest lion cubs at Riverbanks Zoo.

Riverbanks Zoo took to Facebook Monday morning to reveal the selections.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Introducing Hasira and Cleopatra! 🐾 Thanks to everyone who voted to help name Lindelani's cubs. These sisters have already begun to live up to their names. Cleopatra, means father's glory, she looks...

Mom Lindelani and dad Zuri welcomed the sisters on October 1, 2018, bringing the zoo's lion pride to eight!

Nearly nearly 5 months after the cubs made their debut, Riverbanks Zoo asked the community to help name the cubs.

Cleopatra means father’s glory and officials say she looks and acts like her father, Zuri.

Hasira, which means ferocious in Swahili, is a feisty and strong feline who often steals food from mom, officials say.

Welcome to the Midlands, Hasira and Cleopatra!