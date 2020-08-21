Riverbanks Zoo struggling financially, hopes new exhibit will help

Riverbanks Zoo hopes that the opening of a new white rhino exhibit, will make up some of the revenue lost in the last 5 months.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia is hoping that a new exhibit will help make up some of the revenue they have lost because of the pandemic.

The zoo has been operating at half capacity since reopening in May. Before that they were shut down for two months.

This week the zoo introduced their newest exhibit, two white rhinos. They are hoping that this brings members and guests back, bumping sales.

Susan O’Cain, Marketing and Communications Director for the Zoo, said they’ve lost a lot of revenue because of the decline in guests.



“We’ve seen a 50 percent reduction in our revenue because of the decline in attendance and on top of that not being eligible for federal funding," O’Cain said. “It has been very concerning for us as of late so we are hoping with the opening of this new rhino habitat and of course with the male rhino Bill coming in sometime this fall that folks will come out.”

The new white rhino exhibit could be a saving grace for the zoo. They hope to attract more visitors to experience the new animals, 2-year-old Winnifred and 8-year-old Kande.

Meet Kande and Winnifred. These female white rhinos are @RiverbanksZoo newest additions! And later this fall- Bill, a male white rhino will be joining them! Tune into @WLTX this evening for all of the details. pic.twitter.com/PtZHqUNlhn — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) August 21, 2020

John Davis is the Director of Animal Health and Welfare for the Zoo. He said that the transition for these new rhinos has been good.

“2-year-old Winnifred, she weighs about 2,300 pounds," Davis said, "She was born at a zoo down in Florida and actually she has a birthday coming up in October where she’ll turn three. But she’s a great animal and has really adjusted well. She’s actually the first one to make the first move, I think Kande is a little more cautious and she moves a little more carefully and lets Winnifred move first and see how it goes and then she’s willing to follow. They bonded together really nicely, they’re a great team and we’re certainly looking forward to having Bill, the male who’s quite a bit bigger, join us in the fall.”

The southern white rhinos are housed in the refurbished elephant exhibit complete with a front-row guest pavilion.

“You can actually walk out into the middle of the exhibit and watch these animals roam around you just like in an African Savannah. It is spectacular,” Davis said.

The zoo hopes that these new additions will help bring people back.

“We just hope that the community will come out and visit the zoo and see this wonderful new habitat with these amazing creatures that we have here," O'Cain said, "And not only visit the park but coming here you can do something for conservation on top of it.”