Riverbanks Zoo no longer requiring reservations for visitors

The zoo also will no longer require masks for visitors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia will no longer require reservations for visitors.

The Zoo announced on their Facebook page Monday that their timed tickets program had been allowed to end, meaning people can show up and buy tickets at the front gate again without any advanced planning. They also will no longer required masks for visitors.

The zoo said they made the change because they are once again staffed to accommodate greater capacity.

People who have already made a reservation for an upcoming visit are welcome to come at that time or any other time that suits their schedule, the zoo said.

Riverbanks Zoo, like all other attractions in the state, shut down in mid-March of 2020 when the pandemic struck the state. They reopened in May of 2020, but to adhere to capacity restrictions, they limited how many people could be in the park with the timed reservations for visits.

During the last year the zoo added a new white rhinos exhibit.