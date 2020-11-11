Riverbanks Zoo welcomes new rhino named Bill

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, Bill is the largest rhino they have ever had.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed their newest and largest rhinoceros to the zoo.

Bill has made Columbia his home after coming from Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York. He is the newest of three rhinos who now call Riverbanks home. Kande and Winnie were introduced to the zoo in August.

According to the Zoo, he has been exploring the rhino barns, paddocks, and getting to know his keepers and new routine. Bill has even had nose-to-nose interactions with Kande and Winnie, the other rhinos, through a barrier.

According to the Zoo, learning a new environment is a delicate process for animals and they are trying to move at Bill's pace.

Zoo-goers might catch a glimpse of Bill as he explores the behind-the-scenes areas.