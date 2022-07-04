Riverwalk in West Columbia flooded, expected to reopen in a few days

According to West Columbia police officers, the Congaree river water levels are 16 feet higher than normal.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — After heavy downpours over the last few days, it's no surprise that the Riverwalk in West Columbia is temporarily closed due to flooding.

According to West Columbia police officers, the Congaree River water levels are 16 feet higher than normal. This staple in the Capital City needs time to dry out.

"When that river rises to those levels, it's important to make sure that we keep the public safe and cone off everything and try to keep the public out," said West Columbia police chief Marion Boyce.

This means the entire Riverwalk is closed, rerouting the regulars.

"When the weather's so nice like this, I feel like you have to take advantage, so that's what I was hoping to do here, but I guess I'll be going inside today," West Columbia resident McKenzie Mack said.

Chief Boyce said swift moving water, rocks and debris pose safety threats in situations like this. So, river district officers monitor the entrances from golf carts and patrol cars.

When the water subsides, they'll clean up debris and check that emergency call boxes are still working.

That'll be when the river drops below 13 feet by the amphitheater entrance and below 9 feet by Moffatt Street.