SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Drivers in Sumter and Lexington Counties should expect road closures and traffic delays this weekend.

In Sumter, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on several main roads in the city to improve traffic.

In a Facebook post, Sumter Police say drivers can expect parts of North Main Street, South Pike, Moore Street and several other roads to be closed Friday evening at 7 p.m. until Monday morning at 6 a.m.

Here are the exact closures:

North Main Street from North Lafayette Drive at West Moore Street

East Moore Street to North Pike West and Strange Street

The intersection of North Main Street and Poulas Street

South Pike East and South Pike West at North Main Street.

Traffic will be directed to detour roads along East Calhoun Street to U.S. 401, before they head onto East Brewington Road and back to North Main.

The construction is a part of the county's Penny tax program, called Penny for Progress.

In Lexington county, the Jailbreak Escape Race is happening this weekend as well and it's expected to cause some traffic delays.

In a Facebook post, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says drivers in that area can expect road closures and traffic delays Saturday morning at 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Gibson road will be closed from Gibson court to Highway 1.

Duffie Road and Hendrix Road will be closed as well.

