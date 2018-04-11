Lexington County, Sc (WLTX) — Lexington County will hold its annual Veterans Day parade Sunday afternoon from 3 - 6 p.m along Main Street and South Lake Drive in Lexington, SC.

The parade will travel Haywood Street to West Main Street to South Lake Drive to Fort Street. Best viewing of the parade will be along West Main Street through downtown Lexington to the Lexington County Veterans Memorial on South Lake Drive near the Virginia Hylton Park, according to officials.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find a parking space and seating along the parade route, as officials expect the parade to be a well-attended event. Attendees should use public parking near the event, as officials warn those who park in private business parking lots are at risk of being towed at the owner’s expense.

Road closures and detours will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the closure of West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, along with Haygood Street and part of Meetze Street, to allow those involved in the parade to stage and prepare their floats.

To prepare for the 3:00 p.m. start of the parade, authorities will close West Main Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Lake Drive, along with South Lake Drive to Fort Street, at 2:45 p.m.

All traffic will be detoured around the parade route until the event is complete.

West Main Street and South Lake Drive will is expected to reopen by approximately 4:30 p.m.

West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to South Church Street, will continue to stay closed until all parade floats and participants are clear from the roadway.

