KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — An online purchase became an armed robbery in Kershaw County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff Department around 2 pm Tuesday afternoon two people met to purchase some shoes, the meeting was arranged online.

The victim knew the subject, they had both attended the same school in the past.

Three subjects came to the victim's house to make the purchase and forced their way into the home and all three males showed guns and robbed the victim. No injuries were reported, but as the three were leaving the residence one of the suspects fired in an undetermined direction.

A 17-year-old suspect and the vehicle used were both located in Forest Acres around 5 p.m. Kershaw deputies are still looking for two other suspects.

If you might have any information on this robbery you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.