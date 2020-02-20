Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing 36-year-old man.

Robert Berry, 36, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12, leaving his home on Starks Ferry Road in Sumter County.

According to the report, Berry drives a white 2010 Jeep Patriot with SC tag SMX559.

Berry reportedly texted a friend on Feb. 13 but no other communication between Berry and those who know him has been reported to law enforcement since then.

If you see Berry, please call: 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

