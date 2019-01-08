COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robert Caslen, the new president of the University of South Carolina, addressed the school's students, faculty and staff for the first time as their president.

In a letter he sent out via email, he writes how honored and humbled he is to become the flagship university's 29th president.

The retired Army lieutenant general and former superintendent and president of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point was named the president of the school on July 19 after over a week of contentious debate between alumni, faculty, students, and politicians.

Caslen said that he and his wife, Shelly, are "overjoyed to join the Gamecock family." In the August 1 letter, he goes on to write how amazed and impressed he is with the school.

He calls the university body into a collective goal, "to drive this great university toward preeminence while embracing the extraordinary future that is before us."

He also writes that his personal goal to "listen and learn and focus" on things that will strengthen USC.

He links to his page on the USC site.

The letter, with the subject "Building Upon UofSC’s Storied History of Excellence & Distinction" is signed just "Bob," above Bob Caslen.

